Program News : In the Tradition 8/21: Musicians of the Rhythm and Roots Festival & Blair Mountain Project

The first part of the program will feature the music of artists who will be performing at the Rhythm and Roots Festival August 31-September 2, 2011, in Charlestown, RI.

Confirmed phone guests (so far):

Johnny Nicholas - http://johnnynicholasblues.com/

David Bromberg - http://www.davidbromberg.net/

Dom Flemmons - Carolina Chocolate Drops - http://www.carolinachocolatedrops.com/



2012 Artist Lineup

Updated 8/08/12

Hosted by 4-time Grammy Nominees The Pine Leaf Boys (Fri/Sat/Sun)

and proudly presenting

Hugh Laurie and the Copper Bottom Band (Sat)

Nanci Griffith (Sun)

David Bromberg Big Band (Sun)

Carolina Chocolate Drops (Sat)

La Bottine Souriante (Sat) website |

Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys (Sat/Sun)

The Duhks (Sat/Sun)

Donna the Buffalo (Fri)

Andre Thierry & Zydeco Magic (Sat/Sun)

The Gourds (Fri/Sat)

Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie (Fri/Sat)

Blackie & the Rodeo Kings (Sat/Sun)

Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars (Fri/Sat)

Johnny Nicholas & Hellbent (Sat)

Sarah & the Tall Boys (Fri/Sat/Sun)

Dennis Stroughmatt & Creole Stomp (Sat/Sun)

Golden Triangle (Sun)

The New Orleans Suspects (Sun)

Planet Zydeco (Sat/Sun)

Magnolia Cajun Band (Sat/Sun)

Jesse Lége & Bayou Brew (Fri)

Hot Tamale Brass Band (Sat/Sun)

Workshop artists, family stage performers and dance instructors tba.



Soon after 8pm we will shift our focus to the West Virginia Mine Wars, featuring a phone interview with Saro Lynch of the Blair Mountain Project, their music, related music and the documentary, "Remembering Blair Mountain", produced and edited by Miranda Brown for "Talking Across the Lines."

http://www.blairpathways.com/



Ninety years ago, the largest insurrection in United States history took place in the lush, isolated mountains of West Virginia. After years of striking for better wages and fair treatment, up to 10,000 coal miners marched and then battled on Blair Mountain, Logan Co. WV in the early fall of 1921. The miners, many of whom were WWI veterans, only ended their efforts when the National Guard arrived to quell the fighting. Blair Mountain has been identified as a site qualified for the National Historic Register, and yet strip mining daily endangers this mountain and destroys its historic integrity. Virtually unknown to most Americans, the story of Blair Mountain must take its rightful place in history in order to be saved.



Blair Pathways is a unique music project designed to lead the listener through the events of the Southern West Virginia Coal Wars, including the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain, and create an understanding of the labor movements that came before and after this crucial event.



The project is focused on the following outcomes:

Creation of a Music CD Featuring:

+Traditional music of West Virginia that tell Blair Mountains story

+A historic exploration of these songs as they relate to Blair and other movements

+A map detailing the events at Blair Mountain as they relate to each song

In Addition:

+The creation of educational materials and lesson plans to supplement the CD

+Ongoing archiving of songs in the new movement to save Blair

+Fostering proceeds from this project to fund efforts to save Blair Mountain

+By tapping into Appalachian musical traditions such as old-time, hymn-singing, blues, shape-note, balladry and more, we at Blair Pathways seek to illustrate the stories of the miners and citizens who fought at Blair, connecting historic struggles to our modern day experiences!



