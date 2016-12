General News : "Now Playing" added to WCUW website Posted by Notlob 2764 reads ) Kudos to Barry Sullivan for adding "Now Playing" to the WCUW website. Now, when a WCUW show enters artist and song information into Spinitron it displays on the home page.



One has the choice of clicking the various hyperlinks to the program, host and song and artist information, and when you purchase the song through the WCUW website, the station gets a portion of the proceeds.



Listeners can also access the WCUW playlist at http://spinitron.com/radio/playlist.php?station=wcuw