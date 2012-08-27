Program News : In the Tradition 9/4 - New String Band Releases & Songs of American Labor Posted by Notlob 2148 reads ) In the Tradition 9/4 - New String Band Releases & Songs of American Labor

Featuring interviews with Flynn Cohen (Annalivia), Ivonne Hernandez (The Fretless) & Sandy Opatow and Pat Humphries (emma's revolution)

The first hour of tonight's program will feature new releases from stings bands, including phone interviews with Flynn Cohen of Annalivia - http://www.annaliviamusic.com/ and Ivonne Hernandez of The Fretless - http://www.thefretless.com/fr_home.cfm



ANNALIVIA

"With a wealth of individual talent on displayand so much to absorb, there is no doubt that[Annalivia] will be listened to again andagain." - Irish Music Magazine



At the cutting edge of acoustic and traditional music, Annalivia fuses old and new world sounds to create an authentic new sound, both steeped in tradition and alive with new energy, innovation and originality. The members of Annalivia - Liz Simmons, Flynn Cohen, Emerald Rae and Mariel Vandersteel - are all virtuosic on their instruments and have long histories with traditional music, ranging from bluegrass to Irish, Scottish, Norwegian and Old Time.



These styles play a large role in the interpretations of their material, which include inventive, quirky fiddle tunes and lushly arranged songs. Their unique style has a distinctly American flavor, yet with the detail, precision and energy of their bluegrass and Celtic backgrounds.



The members of Annalivia are all seasoned musicians, and have toured with the likes of Cathie Ryan, John Whelan and Adrienne Young.



THE FRETLESS

The Fretless is a young and innovative band that melds the worlds of celtic, folk and chamber music into an amazing and unique sound they like to call rad trad. They may look like a string quartet, but with innovative arrangements and roots deeply based in Celtic and Canadian fiddle styles, The Fretless is creating their own unique path in the music world.



It's not uncommon for a modern string quartet to play some crossover material, but what The Fretless does is different. They aren't a classical quartet playing arrangements of folk tunes, but a celtic band with a twist! Playing the instruments of a classical string quartet, the members of The Fretless are fundamentally folk musicians who know the traditions and styles, but also happen to have extensive technical training and chamber music experience.



Hailing from all across North America, the members of The Fretless are Ivonne Hernandez - violin, viola, step dancing and vocals, from Victoria, BC, Canada. Trent Freeman - violin, viola and feet, from Vancouver, BC, Canada. Karrnnel Sawitsky - violin and viola from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Eric Wright - cello, from Los Angeles, California, USA.



Starting at 8pm, the second half of the show will be dedicated to the American worker. Post your artist and song suggestions below.



About 8:15pm very special guests by phone, Sandy Opatow and Pat Humphries (emma's revolution) will be joining us by phone.

http://emmasrevolution.com/

I will have some new, unreleased songs to play.



Please post your artist and song requests below.



