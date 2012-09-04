Program News : In the Tradition 9/18 - Songs of the Grateful Dead / David Massengill Posted by Notlob 2000 reads )



Tonight, in the proud history of freeform* radio, we will center the program on JESSE MCREYNALDS & FRIENDS (WITH DAVID NELSON & STU ALLEN) "SONGS OF THE GRATEFUL DEAD" ...a tribute to Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, and see where it goes from there. Jesse blew away the audience at this Summer's Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, this program is a direct outcome of that performance.



"Recorded by one of our greatest music legends, American treasure, mandolin innovator and stylist Jesse McReynolds. Known for his singing, arranging, songwriting, musical wizardry and recognized for his musical virtuosity, Jesse is a 45 yr veteran of the Grand Ole Opry, multiple Grammy nominee and winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. Songs of the Grateful Dead, performed with his friends, David Nelson (New Riders Of The Purple Sage) and Stu Allen, is Jesse's take on 12 of the finest Grateful Dead Songs ever written by Robert Hunter & Jerry Garcia plus a new original song penned by Jesse & Grateful Dead Songwriter, Robert Hunter.

"Jesse's singing voice is like a long-lost brother voice between Jerry Garcia and David Nelson. Everyone who knows their work and is fortunate enough to hear this record will know what I mean. What a trio you'd all have made! The singing is steady and strong. Jerry would approve, I'm certain." - Robert Hunter."

http://woodstockrecords.com/jesse_CD.shtml



Listener requests welcome and encouraged, please posto oin the event's wall.

https://www.facebook.com/events/403644483018571/



"Freeform, or freeform radio, is a radio station programming format in which the disc jockey is given total control over what music to play, regardless of music genre or commercial interests. Freeform radio stands in contrast to most commercial radio stations, in which DJs have little or no influence over programming structure or playlists."

Community radio in general and WCUW in particular is freeform. And we're damn proud of it.



I grew up with freeform radio, WBCN specifically, and on

Thursday, September 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Suffolk University will be attending " Radio Silence".



David Massengill has a couple of area gigs coming up, 9/22 in Sharon, MA and 9/23 in Pomfret, CT, so he's been added to the show. He'll be calling in about 7:10pm.

http://www.davidmassengill.com/

....and I will have a pair of tickets to his 9/23 concert to give away!



James Keyes will stopping by to talk about the upcoming Bloody Roots Festival.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-England-Bloody-Roots-Festival/214969061874401?sk=info



All times are eastern USA.



Jeff Boudreau

Producer/host

Studio phone - 508-753-2284