User Login    
 + Register
  • Main navigation
WCUW LIVE Stream

Now Playing
(refresh browser to see latest post)
Follow WCUW on:


Main Menu
Worcester Weather
Worcester
Conditions as of
568 hours 56 minutes ago
overcast, light rain
Temp: 72 °F
Feels like: 71 °F
Rel hum: 83 %
Dewpt: 66 °F
29.92 inHg 
Wind: WSW at 13.8 mph Precip: trace
view forecast
General News : WCUW Program Facebook Pages
Posted by Notlob on 2012/9/4 23:26:44 (2739 reads)

These WCUW programs have Facebook pages. Let's give them our support.



WCUW's official Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/wcuw91.3fm

SUNDAY
Shirim - https://www.facebook.com/Wcuw.Shirim
Dr. Chirs' Radio of Horror - http://www.facebook.com/pages/DrChris-Radio-of-Horror/152321528129110

MONDAY?

TUESDAY
In the Tradition (Tuesdays) - https://www.facebook.com/InTheTradition
Music Under the Moon - https://www.facebook.com/pages/Music-Under-the-Moon/115350518475417

WEDNESDAY?

THURSDAY?

FRIDAY
Mass Law Radio - https://www.facebook.com/masslawradio
Wormtown Ska at WCUW 91.3fm - https://www.facebook.com/WormtownSkaAtWcuw913Fm

SATURDAY
Celtic Music - https://www.facebook.com/pages/WCUW-Celtic-Music/236593229708352
Blues Hit Big Town - https://www.facebook.com/pages/Blues-Hit-Big-Town/270093253020858WCUW


Are there any others? Please post the URL at https://www.facebook.com/groups/147162945357272/doc/348848088522089/ and they will be added to the doc.
Printer Friendly Page Send this Story to a Friend Create a PDF from the article