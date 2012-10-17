Program News : In the Tradition 10/30 - Samhuinn, w/ special guests Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas Posted by Notlob 2463 reads ) Tuesday, October 30, 2012

7:00pm until 9:00pm







The moon is full, we will honor and celebrate Samhuinn / Samhain / Hallowe'en... http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samhain ...the Gaelic end-of-Summer festival held on October 31November 1.

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

http://www.nataliehaas.com/fr_home.cfm

http://www.alasdairfraser.com/

will be calling to talk about their music and area performances.

November 2012

02 Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

03 Montpelier, VT - Old Meeting House

04 Boothbay Harbor, ME - Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

07 Northampton, MA - Smith College - Sage Hall

08 Hadley, MA - Hartsbrook School

10 Lexington, MA - National Heritage Museum

11 Cumberland, RI - Blackstone River Theatre



The rest of the program will feature Scots Celtic artists and music.



