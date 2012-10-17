User Login    
Program News : In the Tradition 10/30 - Samhuinn, w/ special guests Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Posted by Notlob on 2012/10/17 13:10:00 (2463 reads)

Tuesday, October 30, 2012
7:00pm until 9:00pm



The moon is full, we will honor and celebrate Samhuinn / Samhain / Hallowe'en... http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samhain ...the Gaelic end-of-Summer festival held on October 31November 1.
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
http://www.nataliehaas.com/fr_home.cfm
http://www.alasdairfraser.com/
will be calling to talk about their music and area performances.
November 2012
02 Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center
03 Montpelier, VT - Old Meeting House
04 Boothbay Harbor, ME - Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
07 Northampton, MA - Smith College - Sage Hall
08 Hadley, MA - Hartsbrook School
10 Lexington, MA - National Heritage Museum
11 Cumberland, RI - Blackstone River Theatre

The rest of the program will feature Scots Celtic artists and music.

==================

All times are eastern USA.

Jeff Boudreau
Producer/host
Studio phone - 508-753-2284
