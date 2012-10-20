Program News : In the Tradition 11/13 - Howlin' at the Moon (Sam Bush) & Acoustic blues (Andy Cohen) Publi Posted by Notlob 4179 reads ) In the Tradition 11/13 - Howlin' at the Moon (Sam Bush) & Acoustic blues (Andy Cohen)

7-9pm eastern







The moon was full on Samhain, but we'll be howlin' at it anyway. The one and only SAM BUSH will be calling, talking about his upcoming tour with Del McCoury...

11/15/12 Peekskill, NY at The Paramount Center

11/16/12 Norwalk, CT at Norwalk Concert Hall CANCELED

11/17/12 Derry, NH at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton CANCELED

11/18/12 Alexandria, VA at The Birchmere

11/19/12 New York, NY at City Winery

12/1/12 Chicago, IL at Old Town School of Folk Music

...featuring the music of Sam and Del.

http://www.sambush.com/

http://www.delmccouryband.com/



Thanks to my friend Dancin' Dave for providing some wonderful audio of live New Grass Revival concerts that will be aired.



The last part of the program belongs to Andy Cohen - http://www.andycohenmusic.net/ - who will be calling to talk about coming in to the area to produce an album and a few choice gigs.

Nov. 19th feature at Geoff Bartley's Open Mic at the Cantab

Nov. 30, House concert at Dr. David Lotto's, Pittsfield, MA

Besides being a fabulous acoustic blues artist Andy, a Dorchester native, serves as Folk Alliance International Traditional Studies Coordinator, his role being "advocate for traditional music and its players."

"Andy Cohen grew up in a house with a piano and a lot of Dixieland Jazz records, amplified after a while by a cornet that his dad got him. At about fifteen, he got bitten by the Folk Music bug, and soon got to hear records by Big Bill Broonzy and the Jim Kweskin Jug Band, both of which reminded him of the music he grew up to. At sixteen, he saw Rev. Gary Davis, and his course was set. He knew he had it in him to follow, study, perform and promote the music of the southeast quadrant, America¹s great musical fountainhead. Although he's done other things- a certain amount of writing, and physical labor from dishwashing and railroading to archaeology, playing the old tunes is what he does best."



Listener requests welcome and encouraged, please post to the event's wall.



All times are eastern USA.



Jeff Boudreau

Producer/host

Studio phone - 508-753-2284