Program News : In the Tradition 11/27: Old Time Music from the Original 78rpm Recordings, w/ guests Brittany Haas and Moonshine Holler Posted by Notlob 2760 reads ) 7-9pm

100% old time music from the original 78 rpm recordings.

It doesn't get any scratcier that this!

Featuring artists from A A Gray to Young Brothers Tennessee Band







Brittany Haas (Crooked Still) will be my guest by phone! We will be talking about her upcoming "folk-holiday music tour" coming this way in December. The tour featurs Tim O'Brien, Scott Law, Lauren Rioux, Corey DiMario and Brittany, stops will be in Cambridge, Portland, ME and Fall River.



Joining me live in studio will be Paula Bradley and Bill Dillof!



Moonshine Holler, the husband and wife duet of Paula Bradley and Bill Dillof, captures the essence of American music: hillbilly blues, ballads and breakdowns with some knock-your-socks-off flatfoot dancing to boot. Known for their musical prowess on more instruments than they can juggle (banjo, fiddle, guitar, Hawaiian guitar, harmonica, ukulele, kazoo), Paula and Bill are two performers steeped in old time traditional music who have performed and taught across the country and abroad. Paula toured the US and Germany on banjo with old-time darlings "Uncle Earl" as well as teamed up with fiddle powerhouses Bruce Molsky and Brittany Haas (Crooked Still) for a tour of Sweden. Paula, along with Bruce, was also a member of the trio Jawbone featuring banjo innovator Tony Trischka and appears on Tony Trischkas latest CD release Territory, winner of the 2009 Americana Awards. She has also recorded and performed with old time trios The Rhythm Rats (with Kenny Jackson and Whitt Mead) and The Haywire Gang (with Mac Benford and John Hoffmann). These days she also tickles the ivories and shares lead singing duties in the NE-based honky tonk combo Girl Howdy and fronts her own bluesy roots combo The Twangbusters. Bill is also a member of the legendary Canebrake Rattlers, a NYC-based stringband known for their authentic 78 rpm sound. He has an acclaimed old-time CD Been on the Job Too Long recorded with Dave Rice and Joe LaRose as "The Cuyahogians". Between them, Paula and Bill have performed at many festivals including the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the Alaska Folk Festival, the Wheatland Music Festival, MN OT and Bluegrass Festival, Bluff Country Gathering, Pinewoods Folk Music Week, Hillbilly Days in Pikeville, KY, and Hudson Clearwater Revival. Additionally, they are sought-after traditional music teachers and have been staff instructors at Augusta (Elkins, WV) and Swannanoa (Asheville, NC) Old-Time Weeks, Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp, Bluff Country Gathering and the Maryland Banjo Academy.



