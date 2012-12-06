Program News : In the Tradition 12/11 - The Last Waltz - guests Si Kahn, Darol Anger, Gerry Katz (Boston Bluegrass Union), Sean Smith (BCMFest), Maggie MacKay (Chasing Blue) ..... Posted by Notlob 4630 reads ) In the Tradition 12/11 - The Last Waltz

WCUW

91.3fm / streaming at wcuw.org / live365 app

Tuesday, 12/11/12, 7-9pm







After nearly three years producing and hosting In the Tradition I will be moving on. It has been a pleasure presenting, both live in studio and by telephone, many artists who I have he honor of being friends. Tonight I'll be playing their music for the last time on community radio WCUW.



I expect a few calls from past guests "In the Tradition" has been proud to support. Confirmed so far... Si Kahn, Darol Anger, Gerry Katz (Boston Bluegrass Union), Sean Smith (BCMFest), Maggie MacKay (Chasing Blue) ..... more are being added, and no doubt there will be surprises.



Review past program information in the event archives - and in WCUW news. It is my sincere hope that the other WCUW programmers or the office will begin to communicate program information to the public via this underutilized resource.



The 12/11 Facebook event - https://www.facebook.com/events/134282786721677/



Visit and "like" In the Tradition's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/InTheTradition

During my hiatus I will continue to add music news and information to it as well as its allied blog - http://inthetradition.blogspot.com/



Playlists from the Tuesday edition of "In the Tradition" can be viewed during the show in Spinitron and are submitted soon after the show's end to the Folk DJ list.



It is my sincere parting wish that other WCUW program hosts share news of their shows at http://www.wcuw.org/modules/news/



Listen to WCUW at 91.3fm or streaming at wcuw.org or live365 app for your mobile device.



In the immortal words of Woody Guthrie...so long it's been good to know ya!





Jeff Boudreau

Producer/host

Studio phone - 508-753-2284

p.s. Keep in touch through https://www.facebook.com/InTheTradition and https://www.facebook.com/groups/147162945357272